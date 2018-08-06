Train derailed near Pittsburgh: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 8/6/18

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Seven rail cars from a freight train derailed in Pittsburgh, sending shipping containers tumbling down a hillside onto light rail tracks below, but no injuries have been reported, authorities said.

Norfolk Southern spokesman Jim Glass said the cars derailed on the South Side of Pittsburgh near Station Square shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday, and no hazardous materials were involved.

Shipping containers from the derailed cars slid down the hillside onto or near the light rail Port Authority tracks, said Adam Brandolph of the Port Authority of Allegheny County. Brandolph says there has been “extensive damage” that likely will take a long time to repair. Light rail service at the station was suspended. “Our folks are determining the best ways to shuttle several thousand people from the (Pittsburgh) Pirates game and Three Rivers Regatta” in addition to preparing for Monday morning’s rush hour, Brandolph said. Chris Togneri, the city’s public safety spokesman, warned commuters that they can “count on a long rush hour tomorrow.”

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say at least eight kayakers had to be rescued from a rain-swollen Pennsylvania river over the weekend. LNP newspaper reports that six kayakers were reported in distress on the Conestoga River in Manheim Township on Saturday afternoon. Emergency dispatchers were told that three were clinging to their overturned boats while the over three were “out of control” as their kayaks were carried downriver.

A later dispatch said a total of eight kayakers were in distress. All were reported out of the river and accounted for later, but at least two empty kayaks were still floating downriver. Deputy Chief Adrian Borry of the Manheim Township fire company said the kayakers apparently entered the water near Ephrata and got into trouble shortly after the river and Cocalico Creek merged.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The bishop of Pittsburgh’s Roman Catholic diocese said on Saturday he will release the names of any members of his clergy who are accused in a state grand jury report of sexual misconduct with a minor. In a letter being read at all Masses this weekend, Bishop David Zubik said he will go public with the names once the grand jury report has been released. His announcement came days after the Harrisburg Diocese identified 71 priests and other members of the church who had been accused of child sex abuse.

The state Supreme Court disclosed recently that the grand jury had identified more than 300 “predator priests” in the six dioceses that were investigated: Allentown, Erie, Greensburg, Harrisburg, Pittsburgh and Scranton. Together, those dioceses minister to more than 1.7 million Catholics. Previous investigations found widespread sexual abuse by priests in the state’s two other dioceses: Philadelphia and Altoona-Johnstown. The release of the nearly 900-page report has been held up by challenges by some priests and former priests. The court ruled that a version with some names blacked out can be made public within days. The Erie Diocese released its own findings on clergy abuse in April.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Features

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Ahead of campaigning in Ohio on Saturday, President Donald Trump unleashed a withering attack on the state’s favorite son, savaging NBA star LeBron James in a late-night tweet that derided the intelligence of one of the nation’s most prominent African-American men. Melania Trump’s spokeswoman quickly distanced the first lady from the criticism of James, saying in a statement Saturday afternoon that it appeared James was “working to do good things on behalf of our next generation” and that the first lady would be open to visiting his new school for at-risk children. The statement didn’t criticize the president.

Trump blasted James late Friday after an interview aired with CNN anchor Don Lemon in which he deemed Trump divisive. Although James has long been a Trump critic, calling the president “U bum” in a 2017 tweet, the tweet was Trump’s first attack on the player, who just opened up a school for underprivileged children in his hometown of Akron. “Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon,” Trump posted. “He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do.”

The attack on James, who was being interviewed by another black man, to some resembled a racial dog whistle. He routinely deems Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California, who is also black, as “low IQ” — an insult he repeated during the Ohio rally Saturday night. Trump refers to most of his black foes as ‘low IQ.’ “Who’s the real dummy? A man who puts kids in classrooms or one who puts kids in cages? #BeBest” Lemon tweeted.

NEW YORK (AP) — The executive producer of the CBS news show “60 Minutes” is delaying his return from vacation until an investigation into sexual misconduct claims at the network wraps up. Meanwhile, CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl told reporters on Sunday that CBS isn’t saying it’s perfect and that there’s room for improvement in any large company.

The executives are dealing with fallout from a scandal after allegations against the executive producer, Jeff Fager, and CBS CEO Les Moonves appeared in a New Yorker article last month. CBS hired two outside law firms to investigate claims of sexual misconduct from several women spanning three decades at the company. While most of the article focused on Moonves, the article also contained allegations of inappropriate behavior by Fager. Fager has denied any wrongdoing.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — She will be best remembered for the housemother who shepherded a group of girls through boarding school — and through issues like sex, substance abuse and eating disorders — on the TV show “The Facts of Life.” But Charlotte Rae had a career that included other TV roles, as well as work in the movies and on stage. Rae has died. Her publicist says she died at her home in Los Angeles yesterday with her family at her side. She was 92.

No cause of death was immediately provided, but last year, Rae was diagnosed with bone cancer after beating pancreatic cancer. Rae first portrayed Edna Garrett in 1978 during the first season of the NBC comedy “Diff’rent Strokes” — then brought that character to “Facts of Life.” Her work on the show earned her an Emmy nomination. The NBC series ran nine seasons, but Rae left after seven. She would later explain that she left because, quoting here, “I needed some time for the rest of my life.”

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets fans struggling with their team’s lousy season now have somewhere to cope besides sports talk radio. An online mental health marketplace is giving free, confidential therapy sessions to Flushing faithful who fill out a form asking for their most difficult moments as fans. New York-based UMA Health made the offer this week after Tuesday’s 25-4 loss to the Washington Nationals, the worst loss in Mets history.

UMA says the lighthearted promotion is meant to bring attention to the important role of therapy. The company says it wants to eliminate the stigma of going to a therapist. The Mets, ravaged by injuries and boneheaded play, are the fifth worst team in Major League Baseball. They’re tied for last in the NL East, 16 games behind the division-leading Phillies.

NEW YORK (AP) — Call it a case of “Cruise” control. Tom Cruise’s latest “Mission: Impossible” movie has captured the box office title for a second straight weekend. This time “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” held off a challenge from Winnie-the-Pooh. The Disney movie “Christopher Robin” finished in second place — a rare instance that a Disney movie hasn’t made its debut at the top of chart. Number three is “The Spy Who Dumped Me,” followed by “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” and “The Equalizer 2.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have signed coach Doug Pederson and executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman to contract extensions through the 2022 season. Coming off the franchise’s first Super Bowl championship, the team announced the deals an hour before a sellout crowd watched an open practice Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles play on our sister station, Eagle 107.3.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Asdrubal Cabrera hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning and the surging Philadelphia Phillies completed a four-game sweep of the Miami Marlins with a 5-3 victory. Cabrera crushed a 2-0 slider from Drew Steckenrider into the right field seats for his 20th homer and his second in as many days. He acquired in a July 27 trade with the New York Mets. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final L-A Dodgers 3 Houston 2

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Cleveland 4 L-A Angels 3

Final Chi White Sox 8 Tampa Bay 7

Final Minnesota 6 Kansas City 5

Final Baltimore 9 Texas 6

Final Oakland 6 Detroit 0

Final Seattle 6 Toronto 3

Final Boston 5 N-Y Yankees 4, 10 Innings

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Atlanta 5 N-Y Mets 4, 10 Innings

Final Philadelphia 5 Miami 3

Final St. Louis 2 Pittsburgh 1

Final Washington 2 Cincinnati 1

Final Colorado 5 Milwaukee 4, 11 Innings

Final San Diego 10 Chi Cubs 6

Final San Francisco 3 Arizona 2

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Connecticut 109 Las Vegas 88

Final Washington 76 Dallas 74

Final L.A. Sparks 78 Phoenix 75

Final Atlanta 86 Minnesota 66

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Chi Cubs at Kansas City 8:15 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco 10:15 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota at Cleveland 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas 8:05 p.m.

N-Y Yankees at Chi White Sox 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at L-A Angels 10:07 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona 9:40 p.m.

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Seattle at N-Y Liberty 11:00 a.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.