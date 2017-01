SHAMOKIN TWP – Two men are facing charges after a traffic stop. State police say 23-year-old Donovan Koppenhaver of Middleburg was driving on Route 61 in Shamokin Township when he was stopped for speeding.

Police found Koppenhaver was under the influence of oxycodone. His passenger, 24-yer-old Shawn Fleming of Selinsgrove was found to be in possession of Spice and hypodermic needles. Koppenhaver is charged with DUI and Fleming is charged with two counts of possession.