Traffic stop leads to drug charges

SHAMOKIN DAM – A Selinsgrove man is facing drug charges following a January traffic stop. Shamokin Dam police stopped 31-year-old Lucas Frost for a minor traffic violation. Police said he was wanted on several arrest warrants from Northumberland County.

Officers found brass knuckles, several small bags of heroin, methamphetamine, and a bag of morphine in powder form and syringes in the vehicle. Frost was arrested on a bench warrant from Northumberland county and released several days later.

Frost was taken before Judge Reed Wednesday on the drug related offenses and $2,800 in unpaid fines. He was placed in Snyder County Prison after not being able to post $10,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 1.