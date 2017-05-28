Traffic stop leads to charges for unlicensed juveniles

WATSONTOWN – Police in Watsontown arrested two 14-year old male juveniles from Lewisburg for allegedly taking their parents’ car without permission and without a license. Police say the juveniles also provided false information regarding their identities.

Police say it happened around 12:30 Saturday morning and the juveniles were pulled over for failing to stop at a red light in Watsontown. Police say the driver provided a fake name, date of birth and address. Both juveniles were released pending misdemeanor charges including unauthorized use of a vehicle, false identification to law enforcement, and driving without a license. (Sara Lauver)