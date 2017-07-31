Traffic stop ends with passenger being taken to prison

SHAMOKIN DAM– Shamokin Dam police found a Mount Carmel woman wanted on bench warrants during a recent traffic stop. Police say last Thursday, they pulled over a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Edward Hancock III of Mount Carmel and found he was driving with a suspended license. The vehicle was found to be out of inspection and the plate on the vehicle was not registered for that vehicle.

During the investigation of the vehicle police found 20 year-old Paige Artman of Mount Carmel. Artman was wanted by the Columbia County Sheriff and Northumberland County Sheriff on Bench Warrants for theft by deception. She was taken to Snyder County prison and awaits extradition to Columbia County Court.

Artman will be charged with permitting violation of title. Artman told police that she and Hancock removed the registration place from a vehicle owned by Artman and placed it on the vehicle. Hancock will be charged with driving under suspension, fraudulent use of a registration plate and an inspection violation. The vehicle has been towed.