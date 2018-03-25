Traffic restrictions on Route 15 this week

WINFIELD – As the CSVT project continues, you many encounter some traffic delays on Route 15 starting this week. PennDOT says the contractor will begin to reduce Route 15 north to a single lane. That is expected to last for most of the construction this season. Wide loads over 14 feet will be prohibited. No blasting is scheduled for this week, however.

There may be minor delays on Route 15 as well near Winfield. Crews will be placing steel girders on the river bridge and structural steel is expected to be delivered to the project. PennDOT says motorists should be prepared to stop. See more information about the entire project at www.csvt.com.