MONTOURSVILLE – You’ll want to allow yourself extra time if traveling through a portion of Montoursville Wednesday. PennDOT says there will be traffic restrictions on Route 87 at the Interstate 180 bridge in Montoursville Wednesday. A PennDOT bridge inspection crew will be working under the bridge in the southbound lane of Route 87. There may be brief traffic stops under flagging beginning at approximately 9:30 a.m.

Motorists should be alert and watched for stopped vehicles.