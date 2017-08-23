Traffic gummed up on Routes 11 & 15 at ‘Tedd’s’

PennDOT travelers advisory:

Montoursville, PA – A contractor is replacing a damaged traffic signal pole at the intersection of Route 11 and Route 15 near the K-Mart in Shamokin Dam Borough.

Work began at 10 PM last night and be completed by 8 AM this morning.

During that time, traffic signals at the intersection will not be operating. Flaggers will provide traffic control.

Because the signal pole also carries the power supply for highway lighting, intersection lighting also will not be functioning. Temporary lighting will be in place.

Motorists should be alert and approach the area with caution.