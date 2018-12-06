Traffic backup at Veterans Memorial Bridge in Sunbury

SUNBURY – One lane is blocked on the Veterans Memorial Bridge, causing a major traffic backup into Sunbury. City Councilman Chris Reis tells us logs fell off a truck and onto the roadway. He says cranes are on the scene to help lift the logs off the road.

Traffic is backed up on Route 61 north/Front Street from the bridge heading out of Sunbury all the way past the Market Street light.

Reis says for anyone trying to get to Selinsgrove from Sunbury, the best alternate route is to go through Northumberland.