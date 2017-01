WINFIELD —Traffic is gridlocked along Route 15 near Winfield following a multi-vehicle crash Monday. The Daily Item reports up to ten vehicles were involved in a crash, including a school bus, along the roadway. No injuries were reported.

Northbound traffic is slow-moving in one lane. Southbound traffic is backed up for several miles. The crash is a result of a snow squall that quickly dropped nearly an inch of snow in portions of the Valley.