Trade war with China; Broadway and Economics

SUNBURY – Sometimes, when the topic of the economy comes up, you can almost hear people falling asleep, it can be such dull fare, but one professor is adding some musical elements to make it more interesting.

Dr. Matt Rousu, Dean of the Sigmund Weis School of Business at Susquehanna University, has written a book called “Broadway and Economics” to make teaching economics more accessible, “Trying to think of creative ways to, try to engage people to find an exciting way to learn a little bit more about everyone’s favorite topic, economics.”

Dr. Rousu discussed our current economy and President Trump’s boasting about his effect on its current growth, “I think all Presidents overstate their importance although they can screw things up. I mean if I’m looking at what Trump has done right and done wrong on the economy, the cuts and regulations that you see have been quite valuable.”

Dr. Rousu says President Trump has done a lot of good for the economy, but his trade policies could be devastating, “A big negative for me and almost any economists point of view is his trade policies. As a country we’ve benefitted enormously from trade and we’ve seen in the past that one of the contributing factors that help really turn what might’ve been a garden variety depression in the 30’s into a great depression.”

Dr. Rousu’s book, “Broadway and Economics,” is available now. You can hear the entire conversation at WKOK.com.