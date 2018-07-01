Trade war could drive up cost of CSVT: AP PA headlines, sports, and scores

HARRISBURG (AP) — PennDOT and other US transportation agencies are lamenting President Donald Trump’s trade war as it drives up the cost of current, and future road projects, such as the CSVT. He wants to strengthen the U.S. steel industry through tariffs on imports, but now prices are rising for the American steel used to build bridges, reinforce concrete highways and lay the rails for mass transit systems.

Though many of this summer’s big construction projects had locked in pre-tariff prices, concerns are mounting among contractors and some transportation officials that the tariffs could raise costs and delay work that is still in the planning stages. In Pennsylvania, officials are watching for any effects on their four-year construction plan, said Rich Kirkpatrick, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Transportation Department. The CSVT would be included in that list of impacted projects, as the southern section is planned, but contracts are yet signed.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — The mayor of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, is asking the state to consider the city for financial assistance under a program for distressed communities. Mayor Tony George tells The Citizens Voice he signed the paperwork Friday as the city faced a projected $3.5 million deficit next year.

Communities deemed financially distressed are eligible for loans and grants through the state Department of Community and Economic Development. The Financially Distressed Municipalities Act also allows cities to restructure debt and provides other ways to alleviate financial distress. If the state approves George’s petition, the state would appoint a financial adviser to design a financial recovery plan for the city.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A father and son in Rhode Island who disagree about President Donald Trump are running for the same office, one as a Republican, the other as an independent. David Quiroa Sr., 47, and David Quiroa Jr., 22, both filed Tuesday to run for a state House seat currently held by a Democrat. Both live at the same address in Newport.

“It’ll be interesting for sure. What better way to argue with my father than on the political level?” Quiroa Jr. told The Associated Press. “He definitely is a very good motivator. Even if it’s to motivate to stop him.” The father and son said they frequently talk about politics and have since the son was little. Quiroa Sr. ran for the same seat 14 years ago as a Republican and brought his son, the oldest of five children, along to gather signatures and knock on doors, they said. He didn’t win, but the experience left an impression on both of them.

HONOLULU (AP) — Authorities say charges are pending against two visitors of Haleakala National Park after they were observed removing two federally protected plants from the Maui crater. Park officials say a visitor saw a woman take juvenile silversword plants and hide them in her clothes Monday before leaving the summit area of Haleakala.

The witness took a photo of the woman’s car and alerted park law enforcement officers. Authorities located the woman and the driver with the plants in Paia later that day. The threatened silversword plants are found only on the slopes of Haleakala at altitudes above 6,900 feet. Removing or damaging the plants is a federal crime. Officials say the two plants were recovered and park biologists will try to replant the silverswords.

HOUSTON (AP) — An 89-year-old person has anonymously mailed $50 from Texas to a community near Salt Lake City to express remorse for stealing a stop sign years ago as a “thoughtless teenager.” City officials in Midvale tweeted details of the June 11 letter. The letter, with a postmark from the Houston area, seeks forgiveness and says the person truly repents.

A $50 bill was included with the note signed by “a sorrowful citizen.” Further specifics on the theft weren’t included in the letter, other than the stop sign was swiped many years ago. It says the writer was “trying to remember the things I’ve done wrong” and make restitution. Midvale is a city of about 33,000, located 10 miles south of Salt Lake City.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Sports, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Hit on his pitching arm by a line drive, Phillies right-hander Vince Velasquez made a dazzling throw with his left hand, and Philadelphia overcame an injury to its starting pitcher to beat the Washington Nationals 3-2. Velasquez was struck in the forearm by Adam Eaton’s liner in the second inning. He dropped his glove, retrieved the ball as it deflected toward third base, and unleashed a strong throw with his opposite arm that nipped Eaton at first. Velasquez was then pulled with a bruise.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wil Myers homered, doubled and drove in three runs, and rookie Joey Lucchesi threw five scoreless innings to lead the San Diego Padres to a 4-3 victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Myers has been limited to 19 games due to injuries.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Washington Nationals have activated right-hander Jeremy Hellickson from the 10-day disabled list and will start him against Philadelphia. The Nationals made the move before playing at Citizens Bank Park. Reliever Sammy Solis was sent to Triple-A Syracuse.

AP-Scorecard

AP-Scorecard Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events: ——— INTERLEAGUE Final Chi Cubs 14 Minnesota 9 ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE Final Toronto 4 Detroit 3 Final L-A Angels 6 Baltimore 2 Final Oakland 7 Cleveland 2 Final Tampa Bay 5 Houston 2 Final Boston 11 N-Y Yankees 0 Final Texas 13 Chi White Sox 4 Final Seattle 6 Kansas City 4 ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE Final Cincinnati 12 Milwaukee 3 Final Miami 5 N-Y Mets 2 Final Philadelphia 3 Washington 2 Final Colorado 3 L-A Dodgers 1 Final Atlanta 11 St. Louis 4 Final San Diego 4 Pittsburgh 3 Final San Francisco 7 Arizona 0 ——— WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Final Phoenix 84 Washington 74 TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE ——— INTERLEAGUE Minnesota at Chi Cubs 2:20 p.m. ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE L-A Angels at Baltimore 1:05 p.m. Detroit at Toronto 1:07 p.m. Houston at Tampa Bay 1:10 p.m. Chi White Sox at Texas 3:05 p.m. Cleveland at Oakland 4:05 p.m. Kansas City at Seattle 4:10 p.m. Boston at N-Y Yankees 8:05 p.m. ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE N-Y Mets at Miami 1:10 p.m. Milwaukee at Cincinnati 1:10 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia 1:35 p.m. Atlanta at St. Louis 2:15 p.m. Pittsburgh at San Diego 4:10 p.m. San Francisco at Arizona 4:10 p.m. Colorado at L-A Dodgers 4:10 p.m. ——— WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Minnesota at Dallas 4:00 p.m. Las Vegas at L.A. Sparks 5:00 p.m. Atlanta at Indiana 5:00 p.m. N-Y Liberty at Chicago 6:00 p.m. Connecticut at Seattle 7:00 p.m.

.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved