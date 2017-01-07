Tractor-trailer rolls, closing busy roadway Friday

SHAMOKIN DAM – Traffic was tied up in Shamokin Dam Friday after a tractor-trailer rolled on its side blocking a busy roadway. It happened just after 9 a.m. at the intersection of Route 11 and Route 15.

The southbound lanes were blocked for three hours and traffic was diverted through the Kmart parking lot. Crews had one lane of traffic open at 11:15 and the entire roadway was cleared just after noon.

The driver of the truck was uninjured. Police have not yet released any additional details about the accident.