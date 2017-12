UNION COUNTY – A tractor-trailer overturned this morning on Route 15 south in Union County. County communications reports the accident occurred around 5 a.m., at the Interstate 80 junction. County communications tells us the tractor-trailer overturned while coming off the I-80 off-ramp.

The left lane of Route 15 south is closed, which has reportedly caused a two-mile backup. Two minor injuries have been reported. We’ll have more details when they become available. (Matt Catrillo)