Tractor-trailer driver fair after crashing into PennDOT truck on I-80

BUCKHORN – A tractor-trailer driver remains hospitalized after crashing into a PennDOT truck on I-80 Monday that also injured a PennDOT worker. Bloomsburg state police tells us the crash occurred just after 8 a.m. around mile marker 233 of I-80 east.

Troopers say 39-year-old Gurinder Singh of Wisconsin was traveling on I-80 east in the right lane and approaching a work zone. At that time, PennDOT workers were preparing to work on a damaged guide rail along the shoulder at mile marker 234. They were also beginning to direct traffic into the left lane and close the right lane.

Bloomsburg troopers say 56-year-old John Valencik of Bloomsburg was driving a PennDOT dump truck inside the traffic pattern. State police say Singh failed to obey the traffic pattern and previous warning signage, traveling through the ones and hit the dump truck. Valenick was trapped inside the cab of the truck and was removed by emergency personnel.

Both drivers were taken to Geisinger for treatment of moderate injuries. Both drivers were also wearing seatbelts. A Geisinger spokeswoman says Singh is listed in fair condition, while Valencik was treated and released. The crash closed the right lane of I-80 for about five hours to clear the scene.