Tractor-Trailer crash shuts down portion of Route 35

SNYDER COUNTY – A portion of Route 35 in Washington Township, Snyder County is shut down after a crash involving a tractor-trailer. Snyder County Communications says both directions of Route 35 are believed to be shut down in the area of Pond Road. The accident location is just west of Freeburg. The crash occurred just after noon Tuesday when a tractor-trailer hit a utility pole and wires are blocking the road way. No injuries have been reported. We’ll have more updates when they are available.