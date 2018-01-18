UPDATE: Rt. 11 to close tonight for wreck cleanup

POINT TOWNSHIP — Two tractor-trailers got into an accident on Route 11 in Point Township, Northumberland County Thursday afternoon. PennDOT says Route 11 in Point Township will be closed between 6:30 pm and 7 pm Thursday and will be closed for several hours to clean up form the accident. There is a detour in place using Route 642 and Route 54.

The accident happened just before 2:30 pm Thursday afternoon near the intersection with Ridge Road. The Daily-Item is reporting a tanker carrying fuel rolled over and that the fuel tanker separated from the tractor-trailer and came to rest on the railroad tracks parallel to the roadway.

UPDATE: Montoursville, PA – Motorists in Northumberland County are advised there is a tractor-trailer crash at Ridge Road in Point Township. One lane currently is open and flaggers are directing traffic through the crash scene.

PennDOT expects the road will be completely closed at approximately 6:30 or 7 PM for cleanup. The closure is expected to last several hours. Motorists should avoid the area.

There will be a detour using Route 642 and Route 54.