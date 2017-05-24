Tractor-trailer accident closed portion of I-80 this morning

MILTON—A tractor-trailer accident closed a portion of Interstate 80 Wednesday morning in Liberty Township, Montour County.

State Police report the accident happened just before 7am when a tractor trailer hauling cargo containers went off the north side of the highway, the driver 48-year-old Felix Perez of Belleville, New Jersey over-corrected and the truck rolled onto its passenger side. Police say, the tractor trailer then slid 360 feet and came to rest across both travel lanes.

Perez was trapped inside for a short time until another motorist extricated him. Perez was taken by Life Flight to Geisinger Medical Center for a serious head injury. At the scene was West End, Liberty Township, Valley Township fire departments, Danville Ambulance, Montour County fire police, Bressler Towing and Northridge Group. No medical treatment or condition report is available for Perez at this time. (Sarah Benek)