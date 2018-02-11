Town Hall Forum on Opioids in The Valley Monday

LEWISBURG – The Susquehanna Valley Conservatives are holding a public forum on the opioid epidemic Monday at 7pm in Lewisburg. They say the forum will be presented in a town hall style and will include a panel of local and state level elected officials who will be taking your questions.

State Representative Fred Keller and State Senator Gene Yaw (R-27th, Williamsport) will join County Commissioners from Union, Northumberland and Snyder Counties on the panel as well as people from The Valley who work in the field.

There will also be a police drug dog demonstration from the Union County Sheriff’s office. The meeting will take place in the meeting rooms at the Best Western on Route 15 in Lewisburg and will begin at 7pm. Admission is free and the invitation is open for all who may want to attend.

For more information please visit SusquehannaValleyConservatives.com.