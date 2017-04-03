Tour of the new Northumberland County Prison

SUNBURY — Commissioners from the surrounding counties and the media were invited to tour the site of the new Northumberland County Prison in Coal Township today. The Northumberland County Commissioners are remodeling the former Northwestern Academy site to convert it into a prison that can hold 286 inmates. With the large amount of space, they can offer space to other counties.

Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said, “We are basically discussing the possibilities of the facility here at the new prison site. We are talking about the detox center that we hopefully can get a grant for and start and have plans for a building for the homeless. We are trying to work with all the other counties and let them know that we didn’t buy this facility specifically for Northumberland County. It was for all of the counties to benefit.”

He gave an overview of the space they have available, “We have eleven buildings. We’ve already talked to some companies and put in for grants for probably around a 100 bed detox center. We are speaking with a company from Florida to do a juvenile rehabilitation center. We have already put in for grants for some of the buildings being used for homeless. Along with that, of course our county prison that we intend to do here.

He expanded on their hopes for a detox center on the property, “You know with these addiction problems with all the people in all the different counties surrounding us, hopefully with all of the commissioners working together, in a year or so, we will start seeing that happen.”

Schiccatano said the groundbreaking for the new prison will be at the end of April and the planned finish date of construction will be June of 2018. (Ali Stevens)