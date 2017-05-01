Tornado Watch issued for all of Central Pennsylvania

STATE COLLEGE – The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for all of Central Pennsylvania. The watch means that conditions are favorable for the formation of strong storms and even tornadoes. A watch is different than a tornado warning. A warning means a tornado is imminent or already occurring.

The National Weather Service says “A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. These storms are producing widespread wind damage. Seek shelter inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows.” The watch includes all 24 Central PA counties.

The watch will remain in effect until 10pm.