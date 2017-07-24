UPDATE: Tornado warning cancelled for our area

UPDATE: The National Weather Service has cancelled the Tornado Warning for Montour County and Northumberland County.

At 328 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located over Montandon, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near…

Riverside and Mooresburg around 350 PM EDT.

Danville around 400 PM EDT.

Bloomsburg, Buckhorn, Rupert, Fernville, Catawissa, Eyers Grove,

Knoebels Grove and Lightstreet around 410 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Orangeville, Espy, Bloomsburg University and Lime Ridge.

For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Limestoneville and Berwick-Lime Ridge exits, specifically from mile markers 216 to 238.