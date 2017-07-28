Tornado confirmed in Northumberland County

KLINES GROVE – We already knew the amount of flooding caused by Monday’s storms around The Valley. In the midst of all the rain, a tornado was also reported in Northumberland County.

The National Weather Service in State College confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down Monday right before 4 p.m. in Klines Grove just northwest of the intersection of East Sunbury Road and Molter Road in the Riverside area. Estimated maximum wind speeds were 65 miles per hour.

The tornado was witnessed by local law enforcement and supported by a path of damage in vegetation in a farm field. There were no other visible signs of damage. The tornado was on the ground for less than a minute. No injuries or fatalities were reported.