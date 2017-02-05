Top 2016 baby names at Geisinger revealed

DANVILLE – The results are in and parents are gaga over Jackson and Olivia. Geisinger Health System has calculated the most popular names of more than 5,000 babies delivered at their hospitals throughout 2016. For the second year in a row, variations of the name Jackson were at the top for baby boys. Meanwhile, Olivia and Emma tied for the top girl’s name.

Names such as Charlotte, Harper, Grayson, and Wyatt made their way to the top 10 lists. To find the 2016 results, Geisinger combined different spelling variations of the same sounding name. In comparison, website www.babycenter.com recently released the most popular names as reported by their subscribers were Sophia for girls and – surprise – Jackson for boys. (Alex Reichenbach)