Toomey supports Trump’s executive order on immigration

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican Sen. Pat Toomey says he supports President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration, although he criticized as too broad and poorly explained. Toomey said in a Monday statement that he supports the Trump administration’s decision to temporarily suspend all immigration for citizens of seven majority Muslim countries for 90 days.

He says he’s long been concerned about the government’s ability to root out terrorists from innocent refugees coming from terror havens and lawless lands. But he also reserved judgment on whether the order properly balances defending Americans against terrorism and giving safe haven to refugees. He suggests that’ll depend on how the administration enforces it, and says it’s fortunate the Trump administration clarified that the order doesn’t apply to green-card holders and that exceptions can be granted.