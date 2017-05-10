Too few candidates in the spring primary next week

SUNBURY — There are a lot of people who are not running for office in the Pennsylvania Spring Primary election. The guest co-host on Tuesday’s On The Mark program Mike Molesevich of Lewisburg, a recent US Congressional candidate, said he looked at Union County’s ballot, and he said there were a lot of positions where no one is running.

He said, “I went through the list, and I highlighted with a yellow highlighter, the positions where it says, ‘no candidate filed.’ The page is almost all yellow. There are probably more where no one is running than there are where people are running. Are we the slacker generation? What’s wrong with people that they are not stepping up to run for these offices?

WKOK had a dozen phone calls from listeners who offered a range of answers. But one in particular, Dale (NOT Dale Henry of Sunbury) of Sunbury, said he is skeptical of elected leaders now, and prefers to be someone who fixes problems, rather than just talk about them, so he won’t run for public office:

Dale: “Why would I do that? I earn my money?”

Mike: “You could make the difference. We all need to do something in our community.”

Dale: “I wouldn’t want to talk for a living. I’m action. I get things done.”

Carolyn Conner of the Union County Republican Committee said people say they are too busy, and aren’t willing to sacrifice their time to run for office. She said a lot of people have lost sight of how our government works at the local levels. She noted that the problem is underscored by the lack of volunteers and an insufficient number of people to help at the polling places. You can hear the full discussion at WKOK.com.