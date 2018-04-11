Tonight: United Way and Evangelical collaborate to educate new parents

LEWISBURG – Feeding, clothing and caring for a baby are the first things parents tend to think about when they’re expecting, but what about talking, singing and reading to their children?

The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, in collaboration with Evangelical Community Hospital, will be holding a free session for expectant parents and grandparents that will talk about the importance talking, singing and reading to their children.

The session, entitled “Every Baby Needs a Lap Top,” will be held at the Community Health & Wellness Suite in the Professional Office Building at 3 Hospital Drive in Lewisburg on Wednesday, April 11 from 6pm – 730pm. Classes are open to expectant parents, family members, and caregivers, and attendees will receive a free book and other resources will be provided.

To register call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200, or go online to EvanHospital.com/events/childbirth-education/every-needs-a-lap-top.