Today is municipal, county and statewide office election day  

UNDATED – Today is the day for us to ‘get out the vote.’ The Pennsylvania Spring Primary Election is underway. Polls opened at 7am and stay open until 8pm. There are a number of contested races in The Valley, including a magisterial district judge race in Sunbury, along with school board, mayor, township supervisor, and council races as well. There are some county row office races as well. The statewide races are for judges of the Commonwealth, and Superior Courts.

The Pennsylvania Bar Association has re-issued their ratings of all the judges and those running for judge in the state to help those who may not be in the know. We’ve posted a link to the Bar Association’s ratings here.