Tips from Experts: Back-to-school safety reminders

Tips for school bus safety

SUNBURY – With students around The Valley getting back in the classroom, it’s important to remember safety information for school buses. Here to help is Tara Schane, Community Traffic Program Coordinator for the North Central Highway Safety Network…along with Kimberly Smith, Safety Press Officer for PennDOT.

Smith starts with reminding motorists they must stop at least 10 feet from a school bus with flashing lights and its stop arm extended, “So you have to stop if you’re behind the bus, if you’re coming upon or approaching the bus, or if there’s a bus in the intersection and you’re coming up to it on a different angle, you still have to stop at that intersection.”

Schane does say you don’t have to stop for a school bus on a divided highway. A first offense is a $250 fine, five points on your driving record, and a 60-day automatic license suspension.

Schane says students are also responsible for their own safety while waiting for the bus, “Don’t be waiting on the road, don’t be horse playing, make sure the bus driver can see you as they are approaching your school bus stop. When you’re getting off the school bus, make sure you walk five giant steps away from the school bus. The further away from the school bus you are, the safer it is.”

