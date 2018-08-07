TIME’s Chef’s Place on target for partial opening in September

MILTON – An educational kitchen for Valley youth is on its way to opening this fall. In Milton, renovations for TIME’s Chef’s Place are currently ahead of schedule and it’s due to open in September.

Vanessa Venios of TIME, “We’ve painted all the vintage wood paneling, we’ve got primer up, two coats of paint, working on our third coat of paint right now. We’ve decided to redo the ceiling, and we’re also going to be putting in some new lighting, ripping up the tiling and the carpet, and re-doing the wood floor.”

Venios says help from a group of volunteers has helped expedite the project. Helping fund the project is TIME’s Chef’s Place Capital Campaign which has a goal of $125,000 to start and sustain it.

Venios says TIME is also hoping to include some fun activities for teens at Chef’s Place, “We would like to include a couple games, like a shuffle board table, maybe a TV with some video games. That’s really popular with some of the teens.”

If you’d like to volunteer to help in the renovation project, email TIME@ptd.net. When Chef’s Place opens, TIME will also teaming up with Penn State Extension 4H, which helps you people who are learning leadership, citizenship, and life skills. Bucknell University SBDC is also teaming up with TIME for incubators in the culinary field.