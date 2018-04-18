Time to inflate the fabridam at Sunbury

SUNBURY – The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is out with their schedule for the inflation of the fabridam at Sunbury. The boating season on Lake Augusta will be from mid to late May, until October 8.

DCNR says inflation of the dam is set for May 2, and the Shikellamy State Park Marina docks will be installed in mid-May. The boating season is considered underway when the dam is fully inflated, Lake Augusta at full pool, and the marina docks installed.

The Friends of the Shikellamy State Park group is holding a Wake the Lake event on Saturday May 26, from 9am to 2pm featuring numerous activities, music and food.