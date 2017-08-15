LEWISBURG – As the calendar gets set to turn from August to September, it will be time to clean up the river in the Lewisburg area. Weather and water levels permitting, the fourth annual Lewisburg Fall In-River Clean Up is scheduled for Saturday, August 26, from 10am – 2pm.

Lewisburg’s Elm Street manager Samantha Pearson says volunteers are being asked to meet at Soldiers Memorial Park, on North Water Street in Lewisburg and to consider donating at least 3 hours of time. They will need people at 10am to start working and 2pm to help wrap up. The day will start will a quick briefing about where clean-up.

If you want to help, but don’t want to get muddy or wet, help will be needed on the shore with snacks, sorting and other jobs. If you’re bringing your own canoe or kayak or would like to be assigned to a canoe or a kayak please RSVP to elmstreet@dejazzd.com or call 570-523-0114.