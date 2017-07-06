Time is on their side, at Sunbury PD, solving a cold case

SUNBURY – Sunbury police chief Tim Miller said 28 years have passed since Barbara Miller disappeared in Sunbury, but time is helping in one regard…People who were not willing to talk initially, are more willing to talk now. Chief Miller talked to WKOK Tuesday and updated us on the homicide investigation.

He said now, more people are more likely to come forward with more information. He said more than one person knows what happened and they have been holding onto that secret for a long time.

He is optimistic, “I believe we’re on to something,” regarding the entire case, and not specifically the Milton search for evidence.

He once again asked for the public’s patience saying the slow process of analyzing lots of evidence continues. Personally, he said from the first time he looked at the case he said it was something strange, something unexplainable, so he researched the best man to help Sunbury, and that was Dr. Henry Lee, whose services the city procured for free, minus the cost of a shoofly pie.

Chief Miller said there is a lot of work to do, and he’ll reach out to others, including specialists at the University of Tennessee, where anthropologists and forensic scientists will help the city. We’ll have more from our interview with Chief Miller in future news casts.