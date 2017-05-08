Ticks and Lyme Disease will be worse this year

SUNBURY—When you are out trail walking, fishing or even doing yard work you are at risk for tick bites that could lead to Lyme Disease. Pennsylvania leads the nation in reported cases of Lyme Disease and deer ticks have been found in every county in the state.

The warmer weather means animals will be more active, and Dr. Stanley Martin, Director of infectious diseases at Geisinger Health System, says more animals equal more ticks. Ticks are associated with their host, so looking at larger populations of mice and deer will also effect the populations of ticks.

Martin says if you don’t want to spend your summer inside there are other ways to prevent Lyme disease. Make sure you inspect yourself or your children after you’ve been outside.

Symptoms of Lyme disease include fever, fatigue, headache, muscle aches, joint pain, a bull’s eye rash may appear. When detected early, Lyme disease can be treated with just antibiotics. (Sarah Benek)