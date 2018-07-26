THURSDAY UPDATE: Flood Warning, roads, river levels and more…

Advisories:

A National Weather Service Flood Warning is effect in Snyder, Union, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties. Safety message…Never drive cars through flooded areas!! The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Most deaths that occur during flooding are related to vehicles trying to cross flooded roadways. An update to this product will be issued later this morning.

An update on roads from PennDOT:

Columbia

Route 42 between Millville Road in Hemlock Township and Black Run Road in Madison Township.

Route 1019 (Kachinka Hollow Road/Freas Avenue/Cemetery Road) between Evansville Road/Martzville Road) in Briar Creek Township and Freas Avenue in Berwick.

Route 2003 (Old Reading Road/Kulp Road) between Pine Swamp Road and Duke Road in Roaring Creek Township.

Route 2003 (old Reading Road/Kulp Road) between Mill Grove Road and Duke Road in Roaring Creek Township.

Route 3001 (Tyson School Road/Fisherdale Road) between Bear Gap Road and Jefferson Road in Cleveland Township.

(Open) Route 3008 (Bear Gap Road) between Fisherdale Road and White Church Road in Cleveland Township.

Route 4008 (Back Branch Road) between Millerton Road and White Church Road in Mount Pleasant Township due to downed tree.

Route 4009 (Millville Road) between Millertown Road in Mt. Pleasant Township and JTM Enterprises/International Housewares Inc. in the Town of Bloomsburg.

Route 4041 (Rohrsburg Road) between Route 487 and Sportsman Club Road in Orange Township.

Route 4034 (Mt. Pleasant Road)/Charmund Road) between Boro Alley and Route 487 in Orangeville Borough.

Route 4049 (Central Road/Elk Grove Road) between Route 118 in Sugarloaf Township and the Sullivan County line.

Lycoming

Route 405 between Interstate 180 and Main Street in Muncy Borough.

Montour

Route 54 between Route 254 in Derry Township and Valley Road in Valley Township.

Route 54 between Preserve Road and Strick Road in Anthony Township.

Route 1004 (Arrowhead Road) between Route 54 and PPL Road in Anthony Township.

Route 2006 (Market Street/Ridge Drive/ River Drive) between Clinic Road in Mahoning Township and Mt. Zion Road in Cooper Township.

Route 2016 (Shultz Road) between Route 642 and Robinson Road in West Hemlock Township due to downed wires.

Route 3003 (Narehood Road) between Steckermill Road and Mexico Road in Liberty Township.

Route 3004 (Pottsgrove Road/Mooresburg Road) between Liberty Valley Road and Route 45 in Liberty Township.

Route 3010 (Steckermill Road) between Route 54 in Derry Township and Narehood Road in Liberty Township.

Northumberland

Route 147 is closed in Jackson Township, multiple trees down

(Open) Route 61 between Irish Valley Road and Reading Turnpike Road in Shamokin Township, southbound lane only is closed.

Route 405 between Route 147 and Housels Run Road in West Chillisquaque Township.

Route 405 (beginning of Route 405) to Route 45 in West Chillisquaque Township.

Route 1025 (Shakespeare Road) between Route 45 and Hobbes Road in East Chillisquaque Township.

Route 1027 (South Mill Road/North Mill Road) between Route 642 and Shakespeare Road in East Chillisquaque Township.

Route 1029 (Mexico Road/Creek Road/Follmer Road) between Route 642 and the Montour County line in East Chillisquaque Township.

Route 3001 (Otto Station Road) between Muth Hill Road and Grively Road in Jackson Township.

(New) Route 3006 (Herndon Bypass Road) between Route 147 and Route 225 in Jackson Township.

Route 3010 (Amish School Road/ Herndon Road/ Schwaben Creek Road) between Cherrytown Road and Brier School Road in Washington Township.

Route 3024 (Mahantango Creek Road) between Adams Road and Route 225 in Lower Mahanoy Township.

Route 4004 (Mile Post Road) between Shikellamy Avenue and Mt. Pleasant Road in Upper Augusta Township.

Route 4004 (Mile Post Road) between Snydertown Road in Rush Township and Sunbury Road in Riverside Borough.

Snyder

Route 1003 (Walnut Acres Road) between Route 104 and Scholl Road/Richard Road in Center Township.

Route 2009 (Middle Creek Road) between Bake Oven Hill Road in Penn Township and Market Street in Union Township.

Route 2009 (Middle Creek Road) between Route 35 in Penn Township and Market Street in Union Township.

Union

Route 1005 (River Road) between St. Anthony Street and Route 15 in Kelly Township.

Route 1008 between River Road and Tabernacle Road in White Deer Township.

Route 2005 (Salem Church Road) between Furnace Road and Pheasant Ridge Road in East Buffalo Township.

Route 3003 (Cold Run Road) between Creek Road and Stover Road in Lewis Township.

Route 3004 (Creek Road) between Davis Road in Hartley Township and Swengel Road in Lewis Township.

PPL Outage Map:

Northumberland County, 56 outages scattered through the county, with 29 in one outage in the Dalmatia area.

Snyder County, 18, primarily north of Selinsgrove, in Monroe Township.

