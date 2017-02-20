Three Watsontown residents facing charges following fight

WATSONTOWN – Three Watsontown residents are facing disorderly conduct charges following a fight that took place Saturday. Police say they could hear 28-year-old Melissa Raup yelling obscenities in the 100 block of East Third Street while on patrol. Upon arrival, police found 28-year-old Curtis Loss and 29-year-old Corey Wright had just stopped fighting when they were alerted police were arriving.

Loss and Wright both said the fight began over an argument they had about jump starting a vehicle. Police say this incident took place in front of multiple young children who were gathered for a child’s birthday party. Citations were filed against the three in Judge Michael Diehl’s office. (Alex Reichenbach)