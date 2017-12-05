Three vehicle pileup at school bus stop near Kreamer

No one injured after three vehicle accident

KREAMER – A three-vehicle accident occurred Monday at a school bus stop near Kreamer. Middleburg police say the crash occurred Monday at 3:15 p.m. along Route 522 in Middlecreek Township, Snyder County.

Police say Alvin Hoover of Sunbury was traveling southbound on Route 522 when he was unable to stop his vehicle in time for several vehicles stopped for a school bus. Hoover’s vehicle struck the back of another vehicle, causing that vehicle to strike the back of another.

No injuries were reported and the accident did not affect the school bus or anyone on it. Police say all vehicles sustained moderate to severe damage and were towed from the scene. The southbound lane of Route 522 was closed for almost an hour while crews cleared the scene. Hoover will be cited with a traffic violation. (Matt Catrillo)