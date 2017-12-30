Three Sunbury residents charged together—with retail theft

MILTON – State police say they have charged three Sunbury residents with stealing over one thousand dollars in merchandise from an area store.

Troopers at the Milton say Sonia Tapia, Faith Long and Emily Willis, pushed shopping carts full of merchandise out of a store without paying. The incidents happened on several occasions in November.

Some of the products were recovered at 631 North Seventh Street in Sunbury. Felony retail theft charges were filed against Tapia and Long. Troopers say Willis is facing lesser charges. They’ll face a hearing in magistrate’s court in the weeks ahead.