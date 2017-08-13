Three people injured in Snyder County crash

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Serious injuries are reported after a two-vehicle crash in Snyder County Friday night. State Police in Selinsgrove say 21-year old Cody Hackenburg of Mifflinburg was traveling on Troxelville Road around 11 p.m., when he lost control of his vehicle and spun out of control. Police say that’s when his vehicle struck the car driven by 48-year old Debbie Sprenkle of Middleburg.

Police say Sprenkle and her passenger, Brian Sprenkle, suffered serious injuries and were transported to Geisinger Medical Center where a nursing supervisor says Debbie is listed in fair condition. No information was available on Brian. Hackenburg was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries and is in fair condition today. Police say that crash is still under investigation. (Sara Lauver)