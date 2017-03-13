Three people critically injured in a crash on Route 54



ELYSBURG — One man and two children were critically hurt in a crash on Route 54 in Northumberland County Saturday night. The News Item reports Victor Colon -Negron and two children, ages 2 and 9-months old, were seriously hurt in the accident and are listed in critical condition at Geisinger Medical Center.

They were in a vehicle that was driven by 40-year-old Jenny Rodriguez-Colon of Lebanon, who lost control of her SUV after hitting a patch of ice. Her vehicle struck another vehicle head-on, driven by 22-year-old Nicholas Bennett of Doylestown.

Rodriguez-Colon was treated and released. Bennett and his five passengers, all from Danville, were treated and released. The highway was closed for a time following the accident. The incident is still under investigation. (Ali Stevens)