Three people accused of drugging and sexually assaulting women will go to trial

MIDDLEBURG — Charges against three people accused of drugging and sexually assaulting women at a home in Port Trevorton have been bound to court. 42-year-old Craig Poust, 25-year-old Chanel Kantz and 35-year-old Pamela Poust were all in court Tuesday for preliminary hearings before District Judge Lori Hackenburg.

Craig and Pamela Poust are accused of supplying alcohol and marijuana to a 16-year-old girl on several occassions in 2012 before sexually assaulting her. In 2014, Craig Poust and his girlfriend, Chanel Kantz, are accused of giving drugs and alcohol to women and having sex with them without their consent. Poust and Kantz fled the area in the spring of 2016, but were later found and arrested in California.

All charges against Poust and Kantz were sent to court for trial. Poust is currently serving an 8 1/2 to 20 years sentence in state prison for drugs and weapons charges and Kantz remains in county prison on the sexual assault charges. Pamela Poust remains jailed in Clinton County after the judge denied a request for lower bail.