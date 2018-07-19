Three men injured after DUI crash on Route 304 

MILTON—Three Valley men were injured after a vehicle DUI crash Friday in Limestone Township, Union County. State Police say the accident happened just after 11 p.m. Friday on Route 304 . Troopers say 32-year-old Sean Keegan of Shamokin was driving east on Route 304 and exited the roadway. Keegan’s vehicle struck a utility pole with its passenger side, then hit a tree.

Police say Keegan’s minor injuries were treated at the scene. They say a passenger, 33-year-old Zachary Zablosky was also treated at the scene. A second passenger, 32-year-old Jeffery Cull was taken to Geisinger with unknown injuries. No condition report was available.

Police say Keegan will be cited for driving under the influence. All three men were wearing seat belts.