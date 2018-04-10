Three men charged on multiple drug charges

SUNBURY—Three Northumberland County men are facing felony drug charges for allegedly selling heroin and methamphetamine. State police say 25-year-old Andrew Reich III, 24-year-old Brett Foulds, and 28-year-old Kenneth Elliot were arrested Monday after selling drugs to a confidential informant.

According to court papers, Reich and Foulds conspired to sell 3.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine valued at $200 to a confidential informant. Reich faces additional charges for drug related offenses that happened March 8 and 19. Foulds was charged felony drug offenses for alleged drug transactions on Feb. 22 and March 8 in Shamokin.

Elliot faces felony charges for possession with intent to deliver for selling heroin and methamphetamine to a state police confidential informant on Feb. 22, March 1, and March 15.

Court papers show the three men appeared before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic Monday morning. Elliot was sent to county prison on $100,000 cash bail, Reich was sent to county prison in on $50,000 cash bail and Foulds was sent to jail in lieu of $30,000.