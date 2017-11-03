 Three men charged for abusing opossum

BLOOMSBURG – Three men face charges after abusing an opossum, forcing it to drink beer, and then posting photos of it on social media. WNEP reports the three men are charged with disturbing wildlife and unlawful taking of wildlife. The incident occurred sometime over the weekend at a house on East First Street in Bloomsburg.

One of the men charged is Morgan Ehrenzeller, a student at Bloomsburg University. The other two men charged live outside the area. The Pennsylvania Game Commission says the charges carry a fine up to $1,500 and up to three months in jail.

It’s unknown if the animal is still alive. A spokesperson at Bloomsburg University said the Dean of Students’ Investigation into Ehrenzeller is wrapping up. (Matt Catrillo)