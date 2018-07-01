Three injured in Saturday afternoon crash

SHAMOKIN TWP—Three teenagers were injured after a single vehicle accident Saturday in Shamokin Township, Northumberland County. State Police say the accident happened just before 3 pm on Old Reading Road when the driver lost control and the vehicle exited the roadway, hit a ditch, and went up an embankment. The vehicle then came back down the embankment and overturned several times.

The 17-year-old driver and 14-year-old passenger both sustained serious injury from the accident. Police are not releasing names due to the age of the driver and passenger. A second passenger 19-year-old Anthony Moser sustained minor injury. Troopers say all three were taken to Geisinger, and all three were wearing seat belts when the accident happened.