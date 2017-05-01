Three homeless after Sunbury fire

SUNBURY– Three people are homeless after a Sunday afternoon fire in Sunbury. The fire was reported just after 2:00 p.m. at a double house at 52 and 54 North Sixth Street. It was a working structure fire when crews arrived on the scene.

The home is owned by Linda Willow of Winfield, who has insurance on the property. No injuries were reported and it is estimated that the fire did about five-thousand dollars worth of damage, including gutting the basement with smoke damage throughout.

Sunbury Fire Chief Russ Wertz says firefighters got a good stop on the fire, especially since the homes were very close together. The cause of the fire has been not been determined. A state police fire marshall will be on the scene today to investigate. (Chad Hershberger)