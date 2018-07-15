Three felony arrests after discovery of meth making

STONINGTON – State police filed felony charges against three Northumberland County residents after an outdoor meth making operation was busted along the river Saturday. The discovery was made by Sunbury police along the east side riverbank, in Upper Augusta Township, Northumerland County.

Stonington troopers accuse 31-year-old Drew Hunt of 245 Market Street, Sunbury with four felony counts including the illegal possession of liquefied ammonia gas used to make methamphetamine. Arrest papers list felony counts of conspiracy for helping to supply meth making ingredients for 27-year-old Angela Covatta and 19-year-old Hope Rine of Trevorton.

Troopers say the charges follow the discovery of the three in a riverbank area near Shikellamy Avenue near Sunbury. We have pictures of the scene at WKOK.com. Hunt was allegedly actively making meth with ingredients and devices in a duffel bag. The three said they were there ‘for the night’ to make meth, and Hunt had an active pot going and had other drug making paraphernalia.

State police arraigned the three in front of District Justice Michael Toomey, he set Hunt’s bail at $250,000, Covatta’s at $50,000 and Rine’s at $50,000. Hunt is facing our felonies, two misdemeanors and a summary offense of criminal trespass. Rine and Covatta also face the criminal trespass charge.