Three dozen people attend ‘Mom’s’ vigil in Sunbury Wednesday

SUNBURY – A group of a half dozen women, part of the ‘Moms Demand Action for Gunsense in America’ local chapter, sang at a vigil Wednesday night inside the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA.

Organizers say the vigil was held to solidify resolve that more action is necessary in the US to protect people, especially children, from gun violence. School shootings were talked about and some of the speakers, including Lauren Peck, a Valley resident who lived in Colorado at the time of the Columbine shootings said, it was actually the Las Vegas shooting that sparked her to get involved.

What prompted you to finally take action and get involved was the question we put to one man in attendance, Jack Simons of Lewisburg. He answered the US level of violence and death by guns has become appalling, and his inspiration came from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school students, “The kids down in Florida, they turned a light bulb on in me, the way that they handled themselves following the shootings, I was very touched by their energy, their stick-to-itiveness, their sincerity and their bravery.”

Moms Demand Action for Gunsense in America local organizers set up tables to make ‘care cards,’ to send out and also had the ‘Be SMART’ information related to home and gun safety.