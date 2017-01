SELINSGROVE — Three people have been charged with stealing from their employer. State police say Brandon Hemperly and Jeremiah Dreese, both of Liverpool and Amber Shambach of Selinsgrove conspired together to steal merchandise from Walmart in Selinsgrove.

They also are accused of performing fraudulent returns at the store. The three were charged with retail theft, theft by deception and other counts. Charges were filed in district court. (Ali Stevens)