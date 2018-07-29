Three charged with making terroristic threats at community pool

MCCLURE—Three people are facing terroristic threats charges police say they caused a disturbance at the McClure Veterans Memorial Pool recently. Middleburg police say they were called to the pool July 20 around 4:30pm when 20-year-old Harley Miller of Lewistown, 19-year-old Alexander Yetter of McClure, and 19-year-old Sadelayne Hess of Yeagertown, were yelling threats.

When they were asked to leave the property, police say Yetter made threats to kill two females, and Hess stated that she was going to cause physical harm to both females. When the group was leaving Miller then threatened to run both females over with her vehicle. Police say all three were charged with terroristic threats, harassment, and disorderly conduct.